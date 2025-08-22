We're wrapping up the week with some serious heat, but that's about to change.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms will become more widespread through the weekend, setting the stage for a cooler, wetter start to next week.

Hot Start to the Weekend, But Cooling Down

Just when you thought western Colorado was going to move closer to some fall-type weather, Mother Nature and the Sun have a different story. We're going to be running about 10 to 15 degrees above normal, with temperatures near record levels today, Friday, August 22.

Great right?! Well, Saturday is going to still be hot, but a touch cooler, around 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Still hot if you ask us.

This is going to lead to the storms being windy with lightning and little rain. Just what we need, said sarcastically. The thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and drift into the valleys.

The San Juans stand the best chance for light to moderate rain, with potential for heavier downpours on Saturday. The burn scars in the San Juans could see flash flooding if stronger storms hit.

The Big Change in Colorado Comes Sunday into Next Week

Get ready for monsoon season starting Sunday, we could see some good moisture hitting the area.

Throughout midweek, we'll have widespread showers and thunderstorms. These storms could drop significant rainfall. This might be bad for the areas with burn scars, with the rising concerns of flash flooding and debris flows.

It will begin to cool on Sunday, dropping to near normal, then several degrees below normal by midweek. Thank you, Mother Nature, we're ready.

