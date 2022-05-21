Von Miller's Iconic Colorado Home Featuring "Club 58" Now Up For Sale - See Inside

In the words of several, including popular Colorado sportscaster Vic Lombardi - it really is the end of an era.

According to multiple reports, as well as an official property listing via Christie's International Real Estate, former Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is parting ways with his famed favorite hangout spot "Club 58" along with the rest of his former Colorado property.

Von Miller's Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Colorado Home - See Inside

The former Bronco's multi-million dollar property up for sale is located in Foxfield, CO, a small community just southeast of Denver.

As per the home's official listing, Von Miller's former residence - addressed at 17819 E Easter Ave. in Foxfield - actually stands as two separate ranch houses, connecting on the ground floor.

The property is situated on over four acres of land and features over 17,000 square feet of living space.

Some highlights of Miller's former Colorado home include:

9 bedrooms

4 full bathrooms (+ 11 half baths)

a 1,400+ sq. ft walk-in closet

expansive entertainment space

game room

movie theater

additional basement living space + kitchen

Eight-car garage

and more

Now that Von Miller plays for the Buffalo Bills, it seems more than reasonable as to why he'd decide to sell his Colorado home, which is listed on the housing market now for a hefty 4.125 million dollars.

The simple fact is, most of us couldn't purchase a home for this kind of money - but who's to say you can't take a peek inside and imagine that you could? (I know I'm not stopping you - in fact, I'll be doing the same).

So whether you plan to purchase this dream of a home for yourself - or plan to just keep on dreaming - scroll on to get a sneak peek inside former Denver Broncos linebacker, Von Miller's Foxfield, CO home:

Have more questions? To view the full property listing of 17819 E Easter Ave. in Foxfield, CO, click here.

