Check Out Some of the Coolest Vintage Motorcycles in Colorado

In certain parts of Colorado, you can easily attend numerous car shows throughout the summer. It's always fun to check out the cool, custom, and often vintage vehicles up close and chat with the owners of the cars in the process.

However, in Erie, Colorado a similar yet different type of event is held each summer in which vintage motorcycles are showcased. Keep scrolling to learn about, and check out highlights from the most recent Colorado Vintage Motorcycle Show.

The Colorado Vintage Motorcycle Show

The Colorado Vintage Motorcycle Show once again took place in Erie, Colorado this summer back on June 10th. Specifically, the show was held in a large parking lot at 604 Holbrook in the small town.

The motorcycles that were gathered at the show were all vintage, with one of the oldest bikes dating all the way back to 1916 and despite being over a century old, it started right up.

There were countless makes of motorcycles at the show which included BMW, Honda, BSA, Ducati, Kawasaki, Harley Davidson, and more.

There was also a really cool vintage Vespa on display with the bike's spare tire mounted just below the dash.

If you love old vehicles, especially motorcycles, you'll want to keep an eye on the announcement of next year's date, which will likely be around the same time as this year's. However, in the meantime, if you keep scrolling you can check out many of the really cool vintage motorcycles that were on display at this year's Colorado Vintage Motorcycle Show:

