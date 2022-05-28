Where To See the Thunderbirds Flying In Colorado This Weekend

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be gracing the Colorado skies this weekend and it's going to be all sorts of awesome.

Outside of the mighty Blue Angels, there aren't too many other spectacles that I will go out of my way to stop and watch than this.

The good news about this weekend is the fact that the Thunderbirds will be flying, the bad news is that it's going to be down in Colorado Springs for the graduation ceremony for the Air Force Academy on Saturday morning.

So if you're heading down that way this weekend, be prepared for that sight and some of the traffic that will accompany the occasion on and along I-25 on Saturday morning.

Now the really good news for us here in northern Colorado is that those same U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be doing their thing in the skies of northern Colorado and southern Wyoming for Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 27th.

The video at the top is just a little taste of what to expect.

Yeah, pretty awesome right? That's just a little taste of what will be in the sky down in the Springs this weekend for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony where we would like to send our congratulations to all of the men and women graduating this weekend.

Looking forward to checking out the Thunderbirds at Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer. Here's a look at their full schedule.

