This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?

This Is The Top Haunted House In Colorado

As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.

Since my first haunted house visit, visiting different haunted houses has become something my wife and I do every Halloween season. In the last couple of years, both of my daughters have gotten brave enough to join us as well. One particular haunted attraction that we visit every year was named the best in the entire country and we absolutely agree.

Terror In The Corn Haunted House Was Voted #1 Haunted House In Colorado

Located in Erie, Colorado at the legendary Anderson Farm's, Terror in the Corn, is ten acres of fright and is hands down the best I've ever been to. The first time I went to Terror in the Corn was in 2005. I remember doing a live remote and going through the haunt live on the radio, it was awesome. After my first visit, it's just gotten better and better each year as the amazing and dedicated crew at Anderson Farms are always finding ways to improve and add to this iconic haunter attraction. It literally gets better every single year in one way or another and it's never the same.

Terror In The Corn Haunted House Voted #1 In The Country

Terror in the corn was named the #1 Best Haunted House in Colorado and in the Nation by The Scare Factor for 2021, and the National Top Haunt by the Haunted Attraction Association every year since 2018. Both are huge honors and are well deserved because nobody does it anywhere close to Terror In The Corn. From the theming, the props, the amazing sets, the actors, and the scare factor, it just dominates.

If you're into haunted attractions and love getting scared, this is a Colorado icon that you have to make time for. Happy Halloween!

