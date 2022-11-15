Friday November 11, Veterans Day, was Military Appreciation Day at Colorado State University; it coincided with CSU Rams Football hosting the Wyoming Cowboys for the 114th "Border War."

Brian Roth, the Voice of the Rams, sat down for a conversation with two members of the CSU ROTC program to talk about their involvement with the program and its benefits.

Brian talked with:

Lieutenant Matthew Tillman : Professor of Military Science at Colorado State, He is the chief administer of the ARMY ROTC program and oversees the 16 cadre members of the Battalion as they train, teach, and mentor the 130 cadets enrolled at CSU and the University of Northern Colorado.

: Professor of Military Science at Colorado State, He is the chief administer of the ARMY ROTC program and oversees the 16 cadre members of the Battalion as they train, teach, and mentor the 130 cadets enrolled at CSU and the University of Northern Colorado. Colonel Gregg Johnson: Leader of the Air Force/Space Force ROTC program at Colorado State and University of Northern Colorado, a cadre made up of 150 cadets. With more than 3,600 flight hours, Air Force Col. Gregg S. Johnson has flown combat missions in support operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and the former country of Yugoslavia, among other regions.

Listen as they discuss their experiences with ROTC, how the program is developing leaders, and the 38th running of the Bronze Boot Run.

