Colorado Secretary of State Certifies November Ballot

(The Center Square) – Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Monday certified the state’s November ballot, her office announced.

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The state will start mailing ballots out to voters on Monday, Oct. 16.

“In just two months, Coloradans will be able to make their voice heard by voting in the 2023 Coordinated Election,” Griswold said in a statement. “As Secretary of State, I am committed to ensuring that every eligible voter can cast a ballot in secure and accessible elections.”

Colorado voters will decide on two statewide measures that lawmakers referred to the ballot.

Proposition HH asks voters whether to cut the state’s residential property tax rates to 6.7% backfill lost revenue with Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights funds that would otherwise be refunded back to taxpayers.

Proposition II asks voters if the state can keep $23.65 million in excess tax revenue raised from tobacco and nicotine taxes after Proposition HH passed in 2020.

