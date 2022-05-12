It's graduation season here in the Grand Valley of Colorado and we're showcasing the graduating seniors of 2022.

Graduations are in full swing here on the Western Slope of Colorado and we are ready to give major praise to those seniors moving on to the next big chapter of their life.

Graduating Seniors in Colorado Had A Hard 4 Years

As if being a teenager isn't hard enough, these teens experienced a plethora of dilemmas that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting in March 2020, these high schoolers saw the world turn upside down, and life as most of us knew it completely changed.

These graduating seniors were pushed into remote learning within a blink of an eye, but that didn't stop their hustle. Our graduating seniors pushed on, eventually getting to return to in-person learning.

Graduation Dates | Grand Valley, Colorado

District 51's graduation schedule is as follows:

Palisade High Monday, May 9, 6 PM at Stocker Stadium

Fruita Monument High Tuesday, May 10, 6 PM at Stocker Stadium

Grand Junction High Wednesday, May 11, 6 PM at Stocker Stadium

Central High Thursday, May 12, 6 PM at Stocker Stadium

R5 High Tuesday, May 10, 8 AM at Stocker Stadium

Grand River Academy Thursday, May 12, 10 AM at Las Colonias Amphitheater

Mesa Valley Community Friday, May 20, 11 AM at CMU Ballroom

Colorado Mesa University's graduation ceremony will be held on:

Saturday, May 21, 8 AM and 10 AM at Stocker Stadium (times based on academic department)

Senior Shoutouts | Grand Valley, Colorado

We asked you to submit a picture and some praise for your graduating senior via our free mobile app so that we could showcase them.

There's still time to honor your senior by submitting a photo and praise, so that they can be spotlighted on air and on our sites just like their classmates.

KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE GRAND VALLEY'S GRADUATING SENIORS OF 2022

