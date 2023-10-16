If you are looking to have a Rocky Mountain good time in Estes Park, you should check out the Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival happening on Saturday, October 21. At the Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival, you can sip, sample, and celebrate some of the best spirits that Colorado craft distilleries offer.

Elkins Distilling Co. presents the Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival and will have live music, bar games, spirit industry experts, and a whiskey seminar.

There will be three dozen Colorado distilleries at this unique festival. Some of those Colorado craft distilleries include:

Tickets to the Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival are $40. This will be a great time to try out some Colorado distilleries you might not have previously had the opportunity to try. The Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival will happen from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 21 at the Estes Park Events Complex. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit estesparkeventscomplex.com.

