12 Strange Things You See on the Side of the Road in Colorado

Road trips in Colorado mean a chance to check out some of our state's strange roadside attractions. Today we will be making 12 stops.

Colorado is home to all kinds of interesting oddities like Bishop Castle, the largest fork sculpture in America, an 18-ton hotdog, a UFO watchtower, and even a statue of a headless chicken.

Colorado's Top Tourist Destination

The most popular attraction in Colorado will probably always be Rocky Mountain National Park. In 2021, the park welcomed 3.31 million visitors. People who only come to Colorado to see RMNP are missing out big time. Colorado is a fantastic state to drive. Making a loop around the state is a great way to spend a road trip, especially with all the fun attractions hidden throughout.

Colorado's Roadside Attractions

In Alma, Colorado there is a fake cop sitting in a squad car to slow down speeders. This mannequin is actually a well-known roadside attraction here. In Alamosa, you'll find the statue of Old Mose the King of the Colorado grizzly bears. When he stood up he was 12 feet tall. Colorado is even home to a giant serving of french fries which can be found about 10 miles north of Blackhawk on the east side of Colorado 119.

12 of the Strangest Attractions in Colorado

Scroll on to check out 12 of the weirdest/strangest roadside attractions in Colorado. Today's tour will stop at the following attractions:

The Mike the Headless Fruita Statue - Fruita, Colorado

The Colorado Washing Machine Museum - Eaton, Colorado

America's Largest Fork - Creede, Colorado

The Coney Island Boardwalk - Bailey, Colorado

The Sasquatch Outpost and Museum - Bailey, Colorado

The Tiny Town Railroad - Morrison, Colorado

The Manitou Springs Penny Arcade - Manitou Springs

Magic Town - Colorado Springs

The Colorado Gators Reptile Park - Mosca, Colorado

Cano's Castle - Antonito, Colorado

Bishop Castle - Rye, Colorado

The Colorado UFO Watchtower - Hooper, Colorado

