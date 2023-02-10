If you have been waiting to find a way to move into a home in the Redlands near the Colorado National Monument, we might have the perfect suggestion.

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits on .3 acres with the Redlands Mesa golf course to the south, and Broadway to the north. With this home sitting at the end of Butte Court, you'll have all the views and extra privacy next to undeveloped land in Grand Junction.

There's a Pool Party Happening in Grand Junction

The party starts when you hit the backyard. Imagine enjoying the big game at the downstairs bar, then heading outside to jump in the pool. The home has a privacy fence around the back with plenty of space to be out on the grass, yet it still has a large inground pool. Great design at work here.

Grand Junction Loves a Good Movie

How would you like to be able to watch all your favorite movies and shows from a giant screen home theater? I pretty much watch shows on my laptop so this tv seems like to moon to me. Wait till you see it in the photo gallery below. The basement bar also had room for a pingpong table. If you love to entertain, you'll love what you could do with the space here. Scroll on to check it out.

Coffee and Fresh Air in Grand Junction

I've brewed a fresh cup of my favorite coffee and I have the decision to make. Which one of my two private balconies will I sit on to drink it? This home has two, and it also has a shaded patio and a sun patio. You'll have some beautiful surroundings to take in no matter which spot you choose to relax in.

Pool Party: Be the Kings of the Corner on Butte Court in Grand Junction Command this cul-de-sac in the Redlands and enjoy a backyard pool, home theater, and two private balconies. Scroll on to tour this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home near Redlands Mesa and the Colorado National Monument.

