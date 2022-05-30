Earlier this year, I took a look at all the times that Colorado ranked as one of the best states in the U.S.

Unsurprisingly, the Centennial State came out on top a lot. Agencies like WorldPopulation Review, Stacker, and Studee praised Colorado for being intelligent, opportunistic, and fun — and that's just some of the props we got.

But, in the spirit of fairness, I've now decided to look at all the times Colorado ranked as one of the worst states in the U.S.

This exercise isn't supposed to be a downer, I promise. Many of the rankings are even somewhat silly — for example, Estately ranked Colorado as one of the worst states for redheads.

Get our free mobile app

However, others are more serious. GOBankingRates shared some dismal data about our state's real estate market, while CPR News reported that, in 2021, Colorado had more bank robberies than any other state in the U.S.

Perhaps statistics like these could be used as a learning opportunity to improve life in Colorado — or as an excuse to convince people not to move here (just kidding, transplants).

Whether you want to take the time to have a lighthearted laugh at your home or give our state a thoughtful second look, check out 25 times Colorado has ranked as one of the worst states in the U.S. in the gallery below:

25 Times Colorado Ranked as One of the Worst States in the U.S. We love Colorado, but every state has its flaws. Read on to see 25 times Colorado ranked as one of the worst states in the U.S.