If somebody told you that you could indulge in some of the best food you've ever had in your life - at a gas station - would you believe it?

Foodies and, in particular, burger lovers, this one is for you.

Colorado is home to many hidden (and not-so-hidden) gems... and this place might just be among the best of them.

Meet The Powerstop -

Located in the small mountain community of Gunnison, Colorado, The Powerstop might look like an average gas station/convenience store from the outside - but inside it is so much more.

Sure, you can purchase a drink or a snack of some sort at most gas stations, but there are few where you can actually sit down and enjoy a hearty, quality meal.

(speaking of sitting down, they've even got an outdoor patio for you to enjoy during those hot summer days)

At The Powerstop, you can have all of the above and then some.

“People walk into a gas station and they have low expectations of the type of food that they are going to get and we kind of blow that out of the water,” said co-owner Deven Bennett, who owns the business with his brother Sean Bennett, the Gazette reported.

From colossal-sized sandwiches,

to wings,

to mouth-watering, big-bite burgers,

it becomes obvious very quickly that this is not your average gas station - it's better.

Did I mention that The Powerstop also serves as a bar?

Seriously, this just might be the coolest. gas station. ever.

If photos haven't sold you on a trip to Gunnison (yet), maybe this fun fact will - the Powerstop's burger was voted the best in the state of Colorado, according to Colorado.com.

And I mean, IMO, it's clear to see why.

"That looks like something you'd get at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant... or Wolfgang Puck", my morning show co-host and fellow foodie, AJ said after showing him the above photos.

And from the looks and sounds of it, patrons of The Powerstop have nothing to boast but smiles (and full bellies) - now those are signs of a good business.

Ready to make the trip to Gunnison to try the best burger in Colorado, or perhaps to just visit arguably the coolest gas station to ever exist?

The Powerstop is located at 905 N. Main St in Gunnison, CO, and is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit The Powerstop's website here.

