Colorado Pot Prices Reach Historic Low Making for Cheap Buzz

You'll be delighted to know you can now purchase marijuana in Colorado while enjoying huge savings.

Your friendly local Colorado weed producers are striving to provide excellent products while simultaneously keeping prices low. They're succeeding. Colorado prices are at a record low.

Get our free mobile app

Great Weed at Affordable Prices

According to Westword, Colorado marijuana prices have dropped to their lowest point since recreational sales kicked off back in 2014.

What Does the Colorado Department of Revenue Have To Say About This?

Believe it or not, the Colorado Department of Revenue actually has a page dedicated to "Average Market Rate for Unprocessed Retail Marijuana." If you take a snapshot of that page, this is what you'd see for the period October 1 through December 31, 2022:

Retail Bud - $658 per pound

Retail Trim - $249 per pound

Retail Immature Plant - $13 per plant

Wet Whole Plant - $126 per pound

Seed - $4 per seed

Trim Allocated for Extraction - $76 per pound

Bud Allocated for Extraction - $277 per pound

What the...? Did anyone understand a single word of that? What happened to the days when you bummed a few leaves off your buddy. When did they allocate a price for "Trim Allocated for Extraction," and what does that mean?

Looking at the Year 2022

Get a load of this:

Colorado Department of Revenue Marijuana Chart tax.colorado.gov loading...

What Does This Mean to the Weary Consumer?

At a glance, it looks as though you can get your ganja a little cheaper than you used to. There's a sense of foreboding when it comes to the future of our economy. Everywhere you go you'll hear talk of the impending recession. With this, combined with the shift in the housing market, it looks as though some aspects of our daily lives could become at least slightly more affordable in the near future.

Colorado Wants These Words And Phrases From The Past to Make a Comeback Are there any words or phrases from the past you would like to see return to the modern vernacular? I asked on social media, "What word or phrase from the past would you like to see come back?" Let's use the time machine we don't have and travel back to the past to resurrect these awesome words and phrases.

Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado's Clothing-Optional Hot Springs Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot springs in Colorado? Judging by the web traffic, they're incredibly popular. A large percentage of the population loves them and looks forward to any chance to visit. On the other hand, there are those who've had bad experiences, and have little if anything good to say.

Here's a number of nasty 1-star reviews of various clothing-optional hot springs located in Colorado. These reviews are pulled from sites such as Tripadvisor and Google. The reviews are copied in their original form, typos and all. The one exception would be the elimination of the facilities name. The proper names of the individual hot springs have been removed.