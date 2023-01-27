Colorado Parks & Wildlife Has a Mascot – With the Most Perfect Name

If's been often said that if you want to get a message across, attach a mascot to it. Plus, mascots are just "fun," like Colorado Parks & Wildlife's bighorn sheep.

If you're going to go through the effort of coming up with a mascot to represent all of Colorado when it comes to the outdoors, you better give that mascot a fitting name. That's exactly what Colorado Parks & Wildlife has done.

Technically, Colorado Parks & Wildlife has had a mascot for over 20 years. According to 9News, if made its debut in 2000. For 20 years, it looked like something out of a bad horror flick:

Holy, moly, right? It was in the summer of 2022, that the mascot got a makeover:

WHAT IS CPW'S MASCOT'S NAME?

Colorado is well-known for all of its "14ers," so why not use that fact in naming the mascot? Say hello to "Elbert," as in the highest of Colorado's summits, Mount Elbert.

Elbert is apparently, not only a great mascot with a great name, but (on occasion) a great ice skater. In late January of 2023, Elbert took to the ice to do a demonstration about ice safety, including some great skating.

I don't know if the person who normally dons the mascot outfit knows how to skate so well (especially in that suit,) but whomever did that day deserves kudos.

