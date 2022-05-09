New Colorado Bill Would Allow Non-Surgeons to Perform Laser Eye Surgery

There's a new bill that is under consideration in Colorado that will have you shaking in your boots when thinking about eye care.

According to a press release from Safe Eyes America, if Coloradans don't speak up now, your next eye surgery could be performed by someone who is not a qualified surgeon.

Regulation Of Optometry in Colorado

HB-1233 is being considered in Colorado and the new bill would allow optometrists to perform eye surgeries, despite the fact that optometrists do not have surgical training.

Think about it, the person that is going to slice your eye with a laser would possess none of the skills required for that surgical operation.

Colorado Survey Says...

Safe Eyes America looked to Magellan Strategies who surveyed Coloradans about the possibility of a non-surgeon performing eye surgery on others.

Magellan Strategies reported that " 77% of Colorado voters oppose changing the law that would allow non-surgeons the authority to perform eye surgery in Colorado."

It's good to know that most Coloradans agree that non-surgeons should not be performing surgeries.

Unfortunately, Magellan Strategies also reported that "96% of Colorado voters have not received any information from their State Senator or Representative asking them their opinion of this radical change and its impact on surgical eye care and safety."

Coloradans Need to Act Now to Save Their Eyes

The current legislature session in Colorado is set to end on May 11th, so Coloradans need to act fast!

"It is imperative that Colorado voters let their state Senators and Representatives know that eye surgery by non-surgeons is unacceptable," said Lauren Lehman, Safe Eyes America Board member.

The clock is ticking, "Let them know that only medical doctors and surgeons should be allowed to operate on the only eyes you will ever have. If you don't this law could pass before you blink."

