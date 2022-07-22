There is nothing like the ride to the top of a Colorado mountain pass. Few things in life inspire and terrify at the same time the way they do at 12,000 feet. How cool is that final corner going up over the rim of the Grand Mesa? Well, it gets even bigger than that.

The photo gallery below looks at every mountain pass in Colorado that is above the elevation of 10,000 feet. Some of these mountain passes are over asphalt roads, others are over gravel, and there are even routes that take you totally off any road altogether.

How Many Mountain Passes are in Colorado?

There are roughly 82 official mountain passes in the state of Colorado. I say "official" yet there may not be a road there. Some mountain passes are routes over dirt roads. Those routes are still used today by offroad vehicles, and traveled by horseback. There are just over 40 mountain passes in Colorado that sit at an elevation of at least 10,000 feet.

Which Colorado Mountain Pass Has the Highest Elevation?

The two highest mountain passes in Colorado are both located in Grand County near Rocky Mountain National Park. The Trail Ridge Road Pass is a gravel road at an elevation of 12,183 feet. Right behind this is the mighty Cottonwood Pass, an asphalt road at 12,126 feet.

Which Mountain Pass Has the Most Accidents?

Is there a clear choice for the most dangerous mountain pass in Colorado? Lots of people will have different opinions depending on their own experiences. A popular answer is Coal Bank Pass along the Million Dollar Highway in San Juan County. The steep grade and crazy storms make taking this pass a roll of the dice most of the time.

Colorado's Amazing Mountain Passes Ranked By Elevation Maintain a good grip on the steering wheel because we traveling to the top of the Rockies via Colorado's extreme mountain passes. Scroll on to learn more about mountain passes above 10,000 feet throughout the state.