CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher

The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County.

Archery Hunter Illegally Kills Moose

According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.

Smile, You're On Camera

Wildlife officials were able to collect physical evidence from the scene including photos and video taken from private game cameras in the area. The guy had no idea his activity was being captured on camera.

Moose Had Been Seen Alive

CPW says the game cameras captured images of the moose alive in the vicinity on the morning of September 16, 2021, and captured an unidentified archery hunter in the area five hours later.

Time Has Passed, But Officials Are Asking For Help

Though the alleged crime happened a year ago, officials are hoping that someone may have seen something or possibly heard conversations about the moose being killed. Though it's highly unlikely, officials are also hoping the person responsible for the poaching will own up to their mistake and come forward.

Charges and Fines For Illegal Hunting

Illegally injuring or killing wildlife could lead to misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.

The fines for a conviction could range from $750 to $13,000, up to 6 months in prison, and there could be suspension of hunting privileges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CPW at its southwest regional office at 719-227-5200.

