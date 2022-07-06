Enjoy the 2022 Mesa County Fair in Grand Junction, Colorado
It's one of the best times of the year in Grand Junction, Colorado because we are just days away from the opening of the carnival midway and the Mesa County Fair.
The midway rides open on July 9th with fair activities underway on July 12th. Tickets can be purchased online at the Mesa County Fair website. You know your favorite radio station will have tickets for you to win on our mobile app, right? Woohoo!
When is the 2022 Mesa County Fair in Grand Junction, Colorado?
The Carnival Midway at the Mesa County Fairgrounds will open from July 9th through July 16th. The fair begins July 12th to July 16th. Find directions to the fairgrounds here from Google Maps.
How Much are Carnival Wristbands at the Mesa County Fair?
Wristbands for the carnival are different than tickets to events at the fair. If the fun rides are what you are after the unlimited wristbands will cost $35 at this year's carnival. Purchase wristbands online here.
What is the Mesa County Fair Schedule?
Tuesday, July 12th
- 8:00 AM Swine Show
- 9:00 AM Beef Sift
- 4:00 PM Goat Show
- 5:00 PM Rabbit Check-In
Wednesday, July 13th (Military Day)
- 8:00 AM Sheep Show
- 1:00 PM (or 30 min after Sheep Show) Bucket Calf Show
- 2:00 PM Beef Show
- Military Day with Sgt. Kris “Tanto” Paronto ($10 Puchase Tickets Here)
Thursday, July 14th (Bull Riding)
- 8:00 AM Dairy Goat Show
- 9:00 AM Poultry Show
- 1:00 PM Rabbit Show
- 6:00 PM ($40 - $350 Wine Night at Mesa County Fair)
- 7:00 PM Bull Riding ($20 2022 Vertex Realty Partners Bull Riding. Purchase Tickets Here)
Friday, July 15th (Rodeo Day)
- 8:00 AM Small Animal Round Robin
- 10:00 AM Large Animal Round Robin
- 2:00 PM Dog Agility Demonstration
- 4:30 PM Parade of Champions
- 6:00 PM Rodeo ($20 Purchase Tickets Here.)
Saturday, July 16th (Monster Truck Day)
- 11:00 AM Sale Fairgrounds
- 11:00 AM Cattlewomen's BBQ
- 6:00 PM Monster Truck Show (Prices Vary. Purchase Tickets Here)
Keep an Eye Out for these Fair Attractions
As you walk the fairgrounds keep an eye out for Mesa County fair attractions like the Cool Zoo (3 shows per day), Cirque Zuma Zuma, music from the Colorado Keys, Chris Mabrey Hypnotist, and a NASCAR simulator with photo opportunities.
How Can I Win Tickets to Premium Events During Fair Week?
Download our free station app to access Mesa County Fair ticket giveaways for Military Day, Bull Riding, Rodeo events, and more.