An incredibly kind-hearted 90-year-old Colorado man just made a selfless move to donate blood - for the 720th time in his life.

Meet Lakewood, CO resident Ned Habich, a 90-year-old man who has been a steady and loyal blood donor for nearly 60 years.

Get our free mobile app

In fact, Habich recently got to celebrate the heartwarming milestone that is, officially having donated a grand total of 90-gallons of blood; as something that he's been doing since 1963; 9News says Ned was first inspired to start giving blood after seeing his mother volunteer at their local community blood drives.

"My sister had cancer and needed to receive platelets several years ago, and I think about that a lot when I am donating," said Habich, according to a Facebook post via Vitalant - Colorado.

"She thanks me very much for donating, and it feels really good after I donate because I know that I’ve done something right. I want to keep giving platelets until they won’t let me anymore!"

As per the blood services provider's Facebook post, Habich is among only three Vitalant blood donors in Colorado who have reached the unbelievably commendable 90-gallon mark and is the first to do so at Vitalant’s Denver West donation center.

Not to mention, givingblood.org says that one pint of blood can save up to three lives - by that measure, Ned has surely helped save hundreds of lives.

According to 9News, Ned Habich donates platelets every two weeks and said that it's his goal to donate enough blood to make it to his new goal of 91 gallons.

Habich is reportedly eligible to donate up to 24 times per year compared to whole blood donors who are limited to six donations each year.

Donating Blood In Colorado

If you're interested in donating blood in Colorado, you can schedule an appointment with Vitalant online at vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Anyone who meets basic eligibility requirements can donate blood as young as age 16 with parental consent. For more information, visit Vitalant's website here.

Colorado's Most Beautiful Hiking Trails

Watch Your Step: The Stairs at Devil's Kitchen Near Grand Junction Colorado The hike to Devil's Kitchen is one of the most popular trails in the Colorado National Monument. This hike has it all and is rated as moderate for the scramble up the rocks which is well worth the view at the end.