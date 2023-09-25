Need a Win? These Are Colorado’s 5 ‘Lucky’ Things
Maybe you're hoping to win a big payout in Blackhawk. Perhaps you really want to win the football pool this week. A new survey says these are Coloradans' five "lucky" objects.
Are you superstitious? Perhaps a "little-stitious?" Many of us in Colorado do things to help sway the "odds" in our direction for a win.
A favorite shirt, maybe picking a certain color dobber at bingo, even waiting until a certain month to make a particular "bet."
The folks at Casinos.com recently did a survey of what Americans and Coloradans consider to be "lucky" when it comes to five categories: Number, Day of Week, Month of Year, Article of Clothing, and Color. Does your choice match up with what they found?
Think about this: On one day, you could incorporate all of these things to really increase your "luck." Maybe we should all plan a trip to the Central City of Blackhawk to try out what these Coloradans use to win.
RELATED: THE HISTORY OF COLORADO'S GOLD RUSH
WHAT IS COLORADO'S 'LUCKY' MONTH?
- NOVEMBER
Maybe Coloradans have seen more Colorado Lottery wins during November. It could be that November is a great month to get away to Central City or Blackhawk for a day trip or weekend of fun.
WHAT IS COLORADO'S 'LUCKY' DAY OF THE WEEK?
- FRIDAY
Who doesn't feel more lucky on a Friday? It would be weird if a majority of us found that Tuesday was our "lucky" day.
WHAT IS COLORADO'S 'LUCKY' COLOR?
- PURPLE
Of all the colors, Coloradans think purple is their "lucky" color. Hard to say we why would choose purple. Maybe it makes for a great bingo dobber color.
WHAT IS COLORADO'S 'LUCKY' NUMBER?
- 7
Of course, 7. If given the chance to bet on one number, we're all (probably) going to bet on #7. How many football pools have you seen where someone gets the #7 and wins? 7 is just one lucky, lucky, number.
WHAT IS COLORADO'S 'LUCKY' PIECE OF CLOTHING?
- SWEATSHIRT
Coloradans can wear a sweatshirt almost all year long, so it makes sense that we'd have a "lucky" one.
Maybe you have a purple sweatshirt with the number 7 on it, that you could wear on a Friday in November while making a bet in Blackhawk. It's worth a shot.