Apparently Colorado Won’t Do Well in a Fight with Other States

If it came down to fisticuffs, how would Colorado perform against other states? A recent Ranker poll suggests we may want to stock up on bandages and prepare to call in sick to work tomorrow.

Whereas Colorado typically ranks high when it comes to polls rating overall health and great places to live, it seems the Centennial State doesn't bring much to the table when it comes to putting up our dukes. Here's a look at Colorado's not-so-mighty ranking.

Someone Had To Ask

The website Ranker asked the question, "Which U.S. states would win in a fistfight?" The poll went live on August 15, 2023. As of August 29, 2023, over 30,000 votes have been collected.

The article's author, Melissa Sartore, asked, "...what would happen if the US states got into a fight? Or, in other words, if all 50 of the stars on that red, white, and blue flag entered a knock-down, drag-out fistfight for the ages, who kicks the most a**?"

This isn't Fight Club. With that group, the rules clearly indicated discussing Fight Club openly was off-limits. With this poll, the subject is open for discussion.

Colorado Is Getting Spanked

After two weeks of ruthless voting, Colorado is the state walking around wearing sunglasses and sporting a Kleenex in our nose.

Two weeks in, Colorado is finishing in a disappointing 31st place. What's even more bizarre is the fact we're surrounded by other states many would regard as fairly rugged:

#30 - Arizona

#32 - New Mexico

Colorado at #31 on Ranker

Oddly, another neighboring state, Wyoming, is performing strong, ranked at #6 in the nation.

UPDATE

There's still hope. Between this morning and 4:53 p.m. this afternoon, August 29, 2023, Colorado has inched our way up in the world. We're no longer the 31st state most likely to win in a fist fight. We're now the 26th.

What does it take to get to the top? Votes. Stop by Ranker and see if we can whip up some of that last-round magic Rocky Balboa used to pull out of thin air and win this thing!

Colorado at #26 on Ranker

