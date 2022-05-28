The Largest Fireworks Display In Colorado Returns This July 4th

The largest fireworks display in all of Colorado will officially return this summer.

According to a recent news release via the Colorado Rapids, in partnership with the City of Commerce City, the club will host its 25th annual 4thFest at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park on Monday, July 4, as part of the Rapids’ match against Austin FC.

The Independence Day holiday game, which has been an annual tradition for the Colorado Rapids since its inception in 1996, will feature a family festival and block party prior to the match along with the state’s largest public fireworks display postgame.

“4thFest is one of our most cherished club traditions and an event we look forward to every year the moment our schedule is announced,” Wayne Brant, Colorado Rapids Sr. VP of Business Operations said, as per the news release.

“We’re excited to partner with Commerce City once again to host our 4thFest event and celebrate Independence Day together with our community.”

The pre-match family festival outside the Commerce City soccer stadium will reportedly feature live music, a bounce house, soccer darts, a rock-climbing wall, mobile ropes course, an alpine tubing slide, a mechanical bull, trackless train, pedal carts, and a toddler zone.

The festival is free and open to the public.

In addition, the Rapids also said the club will host a block party as part of 4thFest for the first time.

Part of the Rapids Block Party Series, the block party will be located along the south side of the stadium with a live DJ, drinks, food trucks, and an LED wall that will feature a live broadcast of the Rapids’ game.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the Rapids to invite our residents and visitors from across the Front Range to this fantastic community celebration,” said Roger Tinklenberg, City Manager of Commerce City.

“4thFest at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park here in Commerce City is a great tradition and the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day.”

For more information about the event, visit coloradorapids.com

