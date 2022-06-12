John Denver Now Has A Popular Colorado Trail Named After Him

One of the trails in Colorado's Golden Gate State Park has just been officially renamed in honor of one of the state's most beloved singer/songwriters.

On Wednesday, June 8, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis renamed the Mountain Lion Trail in Golden Gate Canyon State Park the "Rocky Mountain High Trail", paying homage to the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s iconic song, Rocky Mountain High.

"Here in Colorado, we’ve always known that our majestic mountains, our bright blue skies, our starlit nights, and our forest and streams were the stuff of legends – but John Denver made them the stuff of song lyrics too. And not just any lyrics, but world-famous lyrics that span genres and generations,” Governor Polis said in a statement, as per the Denver Post.

Get our free mobile app

“My parents took me to my first concert to see John Denver at Red Rocks in 1980 when I was five, and I danced in the aisles and our family continues dancing to this day to John Denver’s incredible music.

As we continue to protect our environment and ensure Coloradans can thrive for generations to come, I am thrilled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of our state song Rocky Mountain High in such a meaningful way.”

Did You Know? John Denver's Rocky Mountain High Is An Official Colorado State Song

In fact, Colorado has two official state songs - Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High,” and “Where the Columbines Grow” by Dr. Arthur John Flynn.

According to the Denver Post, the Colorado legislature adopted “Rocky Mountain High” as Colorado’s second state song back in 2007.

Although some were against the change, stating concerns that the popular track references drug usage, John Denver has clarified and insists that his song’s reference to a “high” was in regards to nature rather than drugs.

About Golden Gate State Park's Rocky Mountain High Trail (Mountain Lion Trail)

The longest trail in the park, the newly renamed Rocky Mountain High Trail takes you through undulating hills, open meadow, aspen groves, and dense evergreen forests.

Learn more about the trail, and all of Golden Gate State Park's trails here.

Colorado's Most Beautiful Hiking Trails

Bridal Veil Falls: The Amazing Hike to Colorado's Tallest Free-Falling Waterfall Bridal Veil Falls is the tallest free-falling waterfall in the state with a captivating 365-foot-drop that is a fascinating sight to behold. Scroll through the photos and learn more about one of Colorado's most popular stops near Telluride.