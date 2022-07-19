Ferrari, Ducati, Maserati, oh my!

This past weekend saw a celebration of Italian vehicles in Colorado in the form of the Italian car show called Automezzi.

Info About Automezzi Colorado 2022

Get our free mobile app

If you're a fan of Italian autos, you very well may have heard of the car show called Automezzi Colorado which took place at Anderson Park in the Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge, Colorado this past Sunday, July 17th.

Automezzi Colorado is not a new car show, as this was the 32nd annual show of its kind to take place in the state.

The show featured more Italian vehicles than many Coloradans have seen in their life at somewhere between 130 and 140 autos. In addition, it wasn't just cars that were present, but Italian motorcycles as well.

In addition to being a cool car show with plenty of really unique and gorgeous vehicles that you don't see every day, the Automezzi Colorado show has quite a rich history.

History and Charitable Ways of Automezzi Colorado Italian Car Show

As mentioned above, this year's Automezzi Colorado car show was the 32nd of its kind. Not only is it the largest Italian vehicle show in the state, but it has quite a history.

The Automezzi Colorado car show benefits the Caruso Family Charities which helps families with children facing serious illnesses and a portion of the proceeds from the event is donated to the organization each year.

Food, Drink + Entertainment at Automezzi Colorado

This year's car show also featured live music from Flatirons Jazz Orchestra along with food trucks specializing in Italian food as well as special Italian adult beverages.

Check Out Cool and Expensive Italian Autos at Colorado Car Show Denver was full of expensive Italian cars at the Automezzi Colorado car show that took place this past weekend.

See What You Missed at Colorado Truck Takeover 2022 Check out some of the cool trucks and festivities at this year’s Colorado Truck Takeover.