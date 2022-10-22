When I was a kid, I used to scoff at my parents for looking at houses. I wondered: "How could anyone have fun discussing window trim and carpet textures?!"

Now that I've (somewhat) matured, I understand their hobby. I, too, enjoy perusing homes for sale in Colorado. Some of the houses on the market are questionable — but that's what makes looking at them so much fun.

If you don't know what I mean, it's time to check out Zillow Gone Wild. The meme page highlights the best of the best (and by that, we usually mean the worst of the worst) homes on Zillow — and it frequently features the Centennial State.

Get our free mobile app

Inspired, I decided to see which bizarre Colorado residences I could find on the real estate platform. I'm happy to report that, through a combination of random scrolling and searches with keywords like "weird," I discovered some satisfyingly strange properties.

To save you some time on the Internet, I put my favorite homes in a list for you (along with some keepers from Zillow Gone Wild).

So, without further adieu, sit back, relax, and check out 25 of the weirdest, most interesting Colorado homes I found on Zillow.

25 of the Weirdest + Most Interesting Colorado Houses We Found on Zillow It's always fun to look at real estate in the Centennial State, but some of the homes on the market are...questionable. Check out 25 of the weirdest, most interesting Colorado homes we found on Zillow in the gallery below.