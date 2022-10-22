25 of the Weirdest + Most Interesting Colorado Houses We Found on Zillow
When I was a kid, I used to scoff at my parents for looking at houses. I wondered: "How could anyone have fun discussing window trim and carpet textures?!"
Now that I've (somewhat) matured, I understand their hobby. I, too, enjoy perusing homes for sale in Colorado. Some of the houses on the market are questionable — but that's what makes looking at them so much fun.
If you don't know what I mean, it's time to check out Zillow Gone Wild. The meme page highlights the best of the best (and by that, we usually mean the worst of the worst) homes on Zillow — and it frequently features the Centennial State.
Inspired, I decided to see which bizarre Colorado residences I could find on the real estate platform. I'm happy to report that, through a combination of random scrolling and searches with keywords like "weird," I discovered some satisfyingly strange properties.
To save you some time on the Internet, I put my favorite homes in a list for you (along with some keepers from Zillow Gone Wild).
So, without further adieu, sit back, relax, and check out 25 of the weirdest, most interesting Colorado homes I found on Zillow.