It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado

Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?

In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.

7 Items You Can't Throw in the Trash in Colorado

There are seven items in Colorado that can get you in some trouble if you are caught throwing them in the trash or dumping them at the landfill. These items include:

Asbestos (including linoleum tiles containing asbestos from older homes) Explosives Ammunition Commercial Chemicals or Commercial Quantities (Business Waste) Bio-Waste (Medical Waste) Sharps (needles) Electronics

Can I Throw Away My Old Electronics?

No. It is illegal in Colorado to throw away old electronics in the trash. These items can contain toxic components that harm people and the environment if they are not handled carefully.

Careful With Kitchen Appliances

Kitchen appliances are something you do not want to throw into a trash bin. Toasters, coffee makers, and microwave ovens. Many of these items can be recycled or scrapped and repurposed so they do not belong in the trash bin.

Colorado Hazardous Waste Collection

Many communities in Colorado host their own hazardous waste collection days. In Mesa County, you can get more information about dropping off household hazardous waste by calling (970) 256-9543. Residential drop-off at the Mesa County landfill is offered Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 am to 4:15 pm.

