Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for prospective buyers, especially first-time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult, to say the least, and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.

However, there are some hidden gems out there that if you dig hard enough, you can find and I think this may be one of those.

According to Property Shark, the least expensive home in Weld County is in Greeley at 2313 W 8th Street. The home has been updated nicely and features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and two, yes TWO kitchens in the home, one upstairs and another full kitchen in the basement which can be used as a separate living space.

The home has over 1600 square feet of living space, and not one but two kitchens and is priced at $265K.

Keep in mind, I'm not including condos, townhouses, manufactured homes, over 55 communities, or anything like that, this is based on single-family detached dwellings throughout Colorado.

So if you or someone you know is doing some house hunting, this spot could be a great spot because it's rare these days to get something this nice at this price and it's right here in our backyard in Greeley.

The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is Super Nice And Has Two Kitchens