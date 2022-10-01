This Colorado Home Features Kitchens for Two
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for prospective buyers, especially first-time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult, to say the least, and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
However, there are some hidden gems out there that if you dig hard enough, you can find and I think this may be one of those.
According to Property Shark, the least expensive home in Weld County is in Greeley at 2313 W 8th Street. The home has been updated nicely and features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and two, yes TWO kitchens in the home, one upstairs and another full kitchen in the basement which can be used as a separate living space.
The home has over 1600 square feet of living space, and not one but two kitchens and is priced at $265K.
Keep in mind, I'm not including condos, townhouses, manufactured homes, over 55 communities, or anything like that, this is based on single-family detached dwellings throughout Colorado.
So if you or someone you know is doing some house hunting, this spot could be a great spot because it's rare these days to get something this nice at this price and it's right here in our backyard in Greeley.