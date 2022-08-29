Colorado Home for Sale Once a Smart Home Company’s Headquarters

A home for sale in Basalt, Colorado is absolutely gorgeous and was once the headquarters of a Colorado-based smart home company.

A Colorado-Based Smart Home Company

The company that once operated out of the home is known as Mackie Electronics Systems. The company offers services in major upgrades for homes including home theater, music, TV, automated shades, lighting control, thermostats, internet, security systems, and more.

The company is based in Basalt, Colorado, and once operated out of the home currently for sale at 2459 Emma Road, Basalt, Colorado 81621. Not only is the company's former headquarters located in the home, but needless to say, the home is likely pretty smart because of this fact.

Location of the Basalt Colorado Home For Sale

As mentioned above, the home is located at 2459 Emma Road, Basalt, Colorado 81621 which is just outside of the main Basalt area:

While Basalt has that small Colorado mountain town type of feel, the area in which the home is located is slightly more country:

Details About Basalt Colorado Home For Sale

The home is fairly large with a total area of 3,294 square feet and sits on a two-acre lot. In addition, the home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a three-car garage.

Originally built in 1973, the home appears to be much more modern than you may think with all kinds of state-of-the-art appliances.

Because of its size and location, the home is currently for sale with an asking price of $3,750,000.

Take a virtual tour of the home including its four bedrooms, bathrooms, spacious living areas, garage/gym combo, and more:

