Delta, Colorado's Holiday Parade

Location : Delta

: Delta Date : December 2 nd , 2022

: December 2 , 2022 Start Time : 6 PM

: 6 PM Parking: The tree lighting and parade will begin near West Legacy Park in Delta. The theme for this year’s Christmas Parade in Delta is Christmas Candies. Candy will be passed out from Santa’s helpers who walk the parade route next to the floats.

Grand Junction Colorado's Holiday Parade

Location : Grand Junction

: Grand Junction Date : December 3 rd , 2022

: December 3 , 2022 Start Time : 5 PM

: 5 PM Parking: Parking will not be allowed along the Parade route on Main Street at 2 pm on December 3rd. Parking is available on side streets and in the parking garage at 4th and Rood downtown. Keep an eye out for vendors with cookies and hot chocolate.

Montrose Colorado's Holiday Parade

Location : Montrose

: Montrose Date : December 3 rd , 2022.

: December 3 , 2022. Start Time : 6:10 PM

: 6:10 PM Parking: Glendale Lots 1, 2, and 7 will close as of 3 pm. Traffic restrictions will begin on Montrose Avenue and Verdugo Road on Saturday afternoon. The Montrose Christmas Parade starts at La Crescenta Avenue and Honolulu Avenue. The parade will run from Honolulu & Rosemont Ave east to Verdugo Road.

