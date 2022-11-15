The Gift Cards Grand Junction Would Love to Receive From Local Stores
Holiday shopping can quickly become expensive holiday shipping. If you live in Colorado and have family in the midwest or on the east coast, sending home holiday gifts can add up quickly.
This gave rise to the holiday gift card years ago. $10, $15, or $25 increments of credit to some of our favorite places. Or, at least, places that are nearby. It didn't take long before everybody started buying gift cards, and before you know it, you end up receiving multiple cards from the same place.
The Problem with Holiday Gift Cards
We've all gone through our gift cards after a holiday gathering and counted two or three Starbucks cards, and maybe a couple from Amazon or Itunes. As a person buying gifts for other people, this quickly begins to feel wrong. Gift cards are convenient, but they don't always offer that personal touch we all want to express during the holidays.
Gift Cards that Multiply Overnight
Has a holiday gift card ever expired before you could use it? Have you simply lost a gift card because you had to wait to use it? I can remember getting a couple of gift cards for an airline one year and then I ended up moving to a city this particular airline did not fly to. Do I regift the card now? Wouldn't it be great if you could get a gift card to any local Grand Junction business you wanted to instead of store credit at Amazon?
Great Gift Cards from Grand Junction Stores
We asked you to tell us about a gift card to a local store in Grand Junction that you would love to receive this holiday season. If anything the list of places below could spark some great gift ideas with several weeks left to shop. Let's do this!