It would be so much fun to be able to go back to visit places like Guyton's Fun Junction, or Shakey's Pizza, just for one day. These local businesses are still gushed over to this day.

We circled back around to one of our favorite questions this week, so here come the memories. Can you think of a store or restaurant that closed in Grand Junction, and you were just crushed when you found out?

Grand Junction's Hall of Fame

Which business would you add to Grand Junction's local business hall of fame? We would have to include WW Peppers, Prime Cuts, The Cafe Caravan, The Oasis Restaurant, Skateland, or the old Thunder Mountain Tavern on Orchard Mesa. Help us add to the list with our station app.

These Memories Say Great Things About Grand Junction

The mentions below are just a sample of the many places mentioned on our Facebook page and app chat. Grand Junction has been pretty lucky to have many places over the years that loved serving the grand valley with great owners who loved their customers and community.

Grand Junction Businesses We Miss The Most Over the Years Was there a store or restaurant that closed down in town and it just left you heartbroken? Tell us the name of that business. Was it located in Grand Junction? If not, please tell us where. Scroll on to see which businesses you told us you wish we could bring back to western Colorado.

