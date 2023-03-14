Colorado’s Most Expensive Houses for Sale Right Now in Grand Junction

Recently, we toured eight of the least expensive homes for sale in Grand Junction, Colorado. While many of these smaller homes come with just the basics, many of them are cute, well-built homes that are waiting for a forever family.

Today, we hit the jackpot so we're moving uptown. It's time to check out some of the most expensive homes for sale this month in Grand Junction.

Looking for Privacy in the Valley?

Since they are the most expensive homes in Grand Junction, they must be in a prime location, right? Many of these homes include larger lots for extra privacy, and in some cases, you live close enough to enjoy a view of the Colorado River. Scroll through the top eight houses below.

What is the Average Cost of a Home in the State of Colorado?

By the end of 2022, the average home price in the state of Colorado was around $717,642, with a median price of $545,000.

What is the Average Cost of a Home in Grand Junction?

According to Rockethomes.com the median price of a home for sale in March of 2023 in Grand Junction, Colorado is about $449,950. This is an increase of 12% from the past year. Ever wonder which Grand Junction neighborhoods are the most expensive? We'll take a closer look at that below as well.

Let's take a quick look at the eight most expensive homes in Grand Junction below. We'll include links to the full listing so if you see one you like you can take a closer look.

