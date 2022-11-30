A new listing in Grand Junction has us checking out the incredible home for sale at 2612 Partridge Court. This home sits north of I-70 between 26 Road and 26 and 1/2 Road.

This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on just over 1.21 acres of land and offers just under 10,000 square feet of space. This home is presented by Merritt Wyatt and is brokered by Bray Real Estate and appears at Realtor.com.

Tuscan-Inspired Home in Grand Junction Has It All

This is a top-dollar listing in Grand Junction but the investment will be something you can enjoy for the rest of your life. Balconies with incredible views, a home theatre, a game room, a built-in hot tub, and multiple fireplaces.

Enjoy Swimming Indoors Year Round

Jump in the pool any time of year! This heated saltwater pool and hot tub with a swim-up bar might be the coolest thing yet. When you are done in the pool, this home features a private elevator that will take you upstairs to the primary bedroom suite and the giant bathroom so you can change clothes.

This Kitchen is a Chef's Dream

You'll find some top-of-the-line appliances throughout the kitchen including 2 gas range ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 wall ovens, a built-in espresso maker, and more. You'll enjoy granite counters, bar seating, and even a breakfast nook.

Grand Junction Home for Sale Offers an Indoor Pool and Amazing Views This Tuscan-inspired Colorado dream home in Grand Junction is one you just have to see if you enjoy looking at some of the fantastic custom-built homes that can be found in the Grand Valley. Views, an indoor swimming pool, and a home theater are just a few of the features you will find here.

