Don't you just love walking into a Grand Junction store when someone is there to greet you with a big smile and a "Welcome to _____"? It's great customer service and it may seem like it goes unnoticed sometimes, but most of us truly appreciate it.

Which stores would you say have the friendliest employees in Grand Junction? We're about to give a bunch of well-earned Colorado shoutouts to folks doing business right during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.

It's Shop till You Drop Season

If you've got a large family to shop for before the holidays arrive, you are probably well underway already. If you are just getting started with your holiday shopping, just check out the mentions below. You might find out about some great places you didn't know about. The best part is you know you'll be treated right as these places want to make you a repeat customer.

Great Places that Love Earning Your Business

I loved seeing how many shoutouts Grand Junction hospitals and care facilities got from you. It's also fun to see people in agreement as they read each other's comments. Dive in and let us know what you think. You might totally make someone's day when they read that you love shopping in their store. Click here to get to our original question on our Facebook page as new comments are getting added every time we turn around. That's great!

Find Grand Junction Businesses with the Friendliest Employees

Hart Music, Chick-Fil-A, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, the great staff at our Stinker stores, and even the Starbucks employees are all getting lots of love in the photo gallery below. It's great to see so many people taking a minute to recognize someone else as we head into the holidays. It's right where we want to be.

40 Grand Junction Businesses with the Friendliest Employees There are plenty of Grand Junction businesses that love seeing you walk through their door to shop. It's a great feeling when someone repeatedly earns your business. Sometimes it's just a big smile and a friendly staff that seem to win everyone over. Scroll on to see all the Grand Junction businesses you told us about that feature great customer service.

