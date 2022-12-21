Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say &#8216;Colorado&#8217;

Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

Getty Images, Canva.com

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he.

Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.

Canva.com
loading...

Colorado: beautiful, majestic, western. When you read the word, "Colorado," how does it sound in your head? Apparently, our current Governor, who was born in Boulder hears it the way that people say is wrong.

The Governor's Facebook post garnered nearly 1,000 comments. Many people did agree with him, many did not; much like politics.

Canva.com
loading...
Get our free mobile app
Canva.com
loading...
Canva.com
loading...
YouTube
loading...

RELATED: '70's PHOTO OF JOHN DENVER AND ROBERT REDFORD IS SO 'COLORADO'

Canva.com
loading...

We probably wouldn't argue over how to pronounce Colorado if we didn't all love the state so much. We take pride in living here and in the state's rich history. I'm guessing that the folks who rushed into Colorado for gold and silver were too busy mining to take up the argument.

Canva.com
loading...

With the John Denver song: Where would we be, if indeed, John had pronounced it 'RAD' oh?

Rocky Mountain High, in ColoRADo...

It just wouldn't sound right, would it? I think you can tell which side I fall on. Rod. It's Rod. Rod. Rod. Rod.

The 13 Greatest Outdoor Concert Venues in Colorado

Youtuber's 10 Worst Towns in Colorado and Why

Come with us now as we take a journey across the Centennial State to hear why this YouTuber hates these 10 towns, so much.

The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest Hikes Around Fort Collins

There are many great trails in the Fort Collins area that range from easy to hard in difficulty. Let's take an alphabetical look at the top 11 easiest and prettiest hikes to take in and near Fort Collins, Colorado.
Filed Under: Governor Jared Polis
Categories: Colorado News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Kool 107.9