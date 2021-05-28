Take a Virtual Tour of Colorado Ghost Town St. Elmo

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Colorado has numerous ghost towns, mostly because of the booming mining industry of the 1800s.

One ghost town known as St. Elmo was founded by Dr. Abner Wright who, upon discovering the area, was attacked by a bear and came out the victor of the attack. However, one of his acquaintances, in an attempt to kill the bear, blew off Wright's ear with a gunshot.

The town is located in Chaffee County near Mount Princeton, and although it is known as a ghost town, currently has a population of three people.

Take a virtual tour of the Colorado ghost town of St. Elmo:

