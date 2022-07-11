WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

One item on my Colorado bucket list is to jeep the 65-mile Alpine Loop Scenic Byway from Silverton to Lake City. It's supposed to take all day (8 hours), but I would love to invest the time and look around.

Driving this byway will require a number of stops as you'll be passing several Colorado ghost towns located just off the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway. You've got to stop and have a look around.

Where is the Ghost Town of Animas Forks?

Animas Forks is located off of Colorado's Alpine Loop Scenic Byway between Silverton and Lake City. The byway is a 65-mile stretch of back roads that will take a full day to complete, but the trip to Animas Forks is about a 12-mile drive.

How Do I Find Colorado's Alpine Loop Scenic Byway?

Head south on Highway 50 to Montrose to get on the Million Dollar Highway. Once you are in Silverton follow Colorado 20A and Colorado 2 and you'll be on the loop before you know it. Find a map in the photo gallery below.

What is the Elevation of Animas Forks?

Animas Forks is a spot high up in the San Juan mountains where the Animas river splits into the North and West forks. The town is located at 11,200 feet, almost two miles above sea level.

Animas Forks is One of Colorado's Oldest Mining Settlements in the San Juan Mountains The Alpine Loop through the San Juan Mountains is a really cool place to explore during Colorado's summer months. Several scenic hiking trails and winding back roads lead to historic ghost towns and mining sites like the one in Animas Forks.

