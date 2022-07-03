Popular Colorado Park Ranks Among Top 10 Attractions Worldwide

It's one thing to be recognized as one of the top attractions in the state... even in the country - but to be recognized as one of the top attractions worldwide?

Now that's next-level.

One popular Colorado park was just recognized and ranked among the top ten attractions in the world.

Earlier this month, TripAdvisor released the final rankings lists for the company's annual Travelers' Choice Awards; among the various categories within the Travelers' Choice Awards is Trip Advisor's "Best of the Best Things to Do".

The ranked list consists of the top national and international attractions, amusement parks, and the quality of experience a place has to offer.

Earning a spot among the top ten attractions worldwide is Colorado's Garden of the Gods, which comes at No. 9 on TripAdvisor's 2022 rankings list.

Garden of the Gods/Facebook

The World's Top 10 Attractions

Spain and Italy are hot in this year's world attractions, occupying half of the online travel company's list. Here are the top 10, according to TripAdvisor:

Basilica de la Sagrada Familia: Barcelona, Spain Colosseum: Rome Empire State Building: New York City Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Gallerie Degli Uffizi: Florence, Italy Plaza de España: Seville, Spain Iguazu Falls: Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil The Roman Baths: Bath, United Kingdom Garden of the Gods: Colorado Springs, Colorado Trevi Fountain: Rome

Not only was Colorado's Garden of the Gods ranked among the top ten attractions in the world, but it was also ranked as the second-best attraction in the U.S., as per Tripadvisor’s 2022 awards.

About TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards

According to TripAdvisor, the rankings for the travel company's annual awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities, and attractions on Tripadvisor.

"From May 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.”

Garden of the Gods/Facebook

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the Garden of the Gods, famous for its panoramic views of red rock formations, receives on average 4 million visitors each year.

