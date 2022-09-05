The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses, and a lot more.

With that being said, there's something about an older neighborhood or historic area and place that holds a special place in the hearts of many. For those that have been here all of their lives, that's the one bit of the past that they can hold on to with all of this new stuff and people coming in droves.

So I thought it would be fun to do a little research and find what and where exactly the oldest building in Colorado was and apparently, it's in Denver at a place called the Four Mile House which was built back in 1859.

A cool place just oozing with history, the house located at Four Mile Park offers tours to give you an up close and educational look at the house and its impressive history plus, it has a working farm complete with goats, horses, chickens, and pigs.

In addition to the basic tours, they also offer some nighttime fun, this looks like it would be super fun and creepy as we approach Halloween.

