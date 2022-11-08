See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado

Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks.

The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.

Granted, most of the places that come to mind when you think about the great outdoors and nature are far from any city limits, but one of Colorado's most iconic natural wonders is just outside of the city of Boulder. Keep scrolling to see and learn about The Flatirons.

Colorado's Flatirons

There's no doubt that Boulder, Colorado is stereotypically known as the home of the majority of the state's trust fund hippies and overly-entitled college students, but once you get past the negative stereotypes it really is a gorgeous area.

Just outside of the hustle and bustle of the city of Boulder you'll see five cliff-like picturesque mountains that you've likely seen on postcards before, known as the Flatirons.

Originally called Crags and Chautauqua Slabs, the Flatirons are said to have gotten their trademark name from early settlers to the area due to their resemblance to the irons you use on clothes.

There are numerous ways to get up to the Flatirons, but no matter which way you take you'll be dazzled by the Colorado beauty that the state is known for the entire way up.

Take a virtual hike up to some of the most iconic natural wonders of Colorado, the Flatirons:

