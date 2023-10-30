Northern Colorado received its first snowfall for the 2023-2024 snow season. In Fort Collins, the snow began around 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. By 6:00 PM Sunday night, there was over five inches of snow.

Some cities received more snow than others. According to Denver 7, while Fort Collins got five inches, Greeley and Loveland both had under four inches. Estes Park had over 10 inches of snow.

We asked you on Facebook to submit your snow day pictures and here is what the first snowfall of the 2023-2024 season looked like backyards of Northern Coloradans.

Here's Where the Most Snow Fell in Colorado

Denver 7 reported that Breckenridge had the most snowfall across all of Colorado. 16 inches of snow fell over the weekend.

Plans Changed for Many During Halloweekend

Since Halloween was on a Tuesday this year, many of us were planning on celebrating the spooky holiday over the weekend. Due to the snow, there were many canceled events because of the road conditions.

I want to give a shoutout to all of the workers who were focused on making our roads safe over the weekend. I had no issues on the road, thanks to you all.

No Snow is Expected on Halloween

The Townsquare Media weather forecasts that the snowstorm is officially over in Northern Colorado. Don't forget to bring your jackets though! There will be a low of 24 degrees. On Friday, there will be a high of 64 degrees.

Indoor Vs. Outdoor Snow Days

Are you the type of person who likes to adventure when there is snow? Or are you the type of person who likes to use the snow as an excuse to nap all day?