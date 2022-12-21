Superheroes are big business these days. With the ridiculous success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as DC Comics' failed attempts at replicating said success, you can't go anywhere in the world without seeing large people in masks staring at you. Quite frankly, it's a little bit much, but as long as Disney keeps making money off the ghost of Iron Man, superheroes look like they're here to stay.

The real question isn't about the overall popularity of comic book heroes. No, what the people really want to know is which superhero is most popular in Colorado.

WiseVoter.com surveyed folks across the country to determine each state's favorite superhero, and two things become apparent when looking at their results. One, Spider-Man is, by far, the most popular superhero in the country. Two, there's not a whole lot of love for Captain America, which is surprising. But what about Colorado, specifically? Who do we love?

Colorado prefers bugs. Arachnids, really ...

Well, Colorado is in line with the rest of the country, as we chose Spider-Man as our favorite superhero. A little strange, since Spidey isn't known for spending his time herding cattle, but not so strange since, as I mentioned, Spider-Man is America's clear favorite superhero. 25 out of 50 states are clear, so at least we're in good company.

Some favorites from our neighbors.

That company includes some of our next-door neighbors, as both Utah and Nebraska also chose Spidey as their top hero. Meanwhile, Wyoming and Kansas opted for Superman. That's not too surprising. I mean, Superman is from Kansas, so it just makes sense that they'd love the representation.

Idaho bucks tradition here, as the only state that chose Iron Man as their favorite. As far as I know (and I've read a lot of comic books in my time), Iron Man has never been anywhere near Idaho, so they're the only state that picked Iron Man over all other heroes must be based on their collective love of Robert Downey Jr. Of course, I don't know that he's ever been to Idaho, either. In any case, we round out some of the western states' choices with Oklahoma, who opted for the Dark Knight himself, Batman.

New York's favorite is who?

Now to take a look at the other side of the country, real quick. Somehow, Spider-Man is not New York's favorite superhero, despite him being very much a New York hero. For some reason, they just love Batman, even though his fictional city of Gotham is more akin to New Jersey or Chicago, neither of which are places New Yorkers are particularly fond of. Then again, there are a ton of people in Spider-Man costumes that roam the streets of NYC, so it could just be a case of overfamiliarity. Either way, Spider-Man is better than Batman, so get it together, New York.

Captain America gets a cold shoulder.

Of all the states surveyed, Alaska was the only one to choose Captain America as its favorite hero. I'm not sure what that says about us, that the only state that likes America's superhero is one of the furthest from the U.S. as a whole, but it's nice to see that at least somebody likes Captain America. Maybe if he'd actually gotten three movies that were just about him, that might be different, but for now, we'll never know.

