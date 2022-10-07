Trick or Treat! What Are Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Candies?

Even if you're not a kid anymore, munching on sweet treats is the absolute best, which is why Halloween is a favorite holiday among many, especially in Colorado.

Candystore has composed a list of the most popular Halloween candy by state, and it seems like many of us have quite different tastes.

Halloween 2022 Shaping Up to Be Better than Ever

Each year people shell out some major moola to pay for tons of Halloween candy to give out at their homes, offices, churches, and of course trunk-or-treats.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, spending had peaked in 2017 at $2.7 billion! In 2020 when COVID-19 shook the world, money spent on Halloween plummeted to $2.4 billion.

As many put the pandemic in their rearview mirror, Halloween candy sales have once again begun to rise. 2022 is shaping up to see the biggest Halloween candy sales in over a decade at a shocking $3.1 billion! Talk about a lot of candy.

Sweet or Sour: Which Will You Devour?

According to Candystore's list surprisingly only 8 states in America picked a sour candy as their favorite Halloween treat. A remarkable 4 states also took a different direction and chose spicy Hot Tamales as their number 1 candy.

The rest of America stood unified by picking candies that are sweet.

Colorado's Top 3 Halloween Candies

Coloradans are on the sweet side of things and numbers show that here in the Centennial state, Hershey's Kisses reign supreme.

Following behind closely in 2nd place is Twix and rounding out 3rd place is Milky Way.

Keep scrolling to see America's top 10 Halloween candies.

