Colorado is Home to Seven Endangered or Threatened Amphibians

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, there's a pretty good chance that you've come across a toad or a frog in the wild at one point or another. Colorado is actually home to quite a few species of amphibians, some of which are unfortunately considered to be endangered or threatened.

Keep scrolling to learn about the seven amphibians in Colorado that fit this criteria and get ready for an overload of cuteness.

Endangered or Threatened Colorado Amphibians: Boreal Toad

This big boy is known as the Bufo boreas to scientists, but its common name is the Boreal Toad. In Colorado, this toad is considered State Endangered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Endangered or Threatened Colorado Amphibians: Couch's Spadefoot

There's a pretty good chance you've never run across a Scaphiopus couchii or Couch's Spadefoot in the Colorado wilderness, as these beautiful amphibians are considered a State Special Concern by the Department of Parks and Wildlife.

Endangered or Threatened Colorado Amphibians: Great Plains Narrowmouth Toad

This adorable little fella is known as a Gastrophryne olivacea or a Great Plains Narrowmouth Toad. The Great Plains Narrowmouth Toad is also considered a State Special Concern in Colorado.

Endangered or Threatened Colorado Amphibians: Northern Cricket Frog

I warned you about the cuteness overload, right? This cute little amphibian is known as the Acris crepitans or the Northern Cricket Frog and is a State Special Concern animal in Colorado.

Endangered or Threatened Colorado Amphibians: Northern Leopard Frog

Next, we have the Rana pipiens or the Northern Leopard Frog, another State Special Concern species in Colorado.

Endangered or Threatened Colorado Amphibians: Plains Leopard Frog

A similar frog known as the Rana blairi or Plains Leopard Frog is also a State Special Concern species in Colorado.

Endangered or Threatened Colorado Amphibians: Wood Frog

Finally, this cute little guy is known as the Rana sylvatica or simply the Wood Frog and is also considered to be a State Special Concern species in the state of Colorado.

