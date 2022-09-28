WATCH: Hilarious Reactions As People Learn What Colorado Campfire Really Means

The internet is the wild west of today and it's roped Colorado into something naughty.

I was today years old when...

You've probably seen that phrase on various social media sites and now you'll probably be saying the same after learning that colorado campfire no longer means what it used to.

Get our free mobile app

Colorado Campfire Has A New Definition

Colorado is a beautiful place to live and explore the great outdoors. If you enjoy camping you've probably even experienced a few great Colorado campfires.

However, after today you may never want to utter the words Colorado campfire again because it has taken on a new NSFW meaning.

People React to Discovering what Colorado Campfire Means

I can't tell you what "Colorado Campfire" means because I have a job to keep, but I can show you others' reactions to finding out the definition.

Same girl, same!

However, some people are going all in and not looking back.

Ready for more?

♬ original sound - Patrick from Texas

Mother-puff-bucket is right!

Just plain messed up.

So, is knowledge truly power?

How Colorado DJs Reacted to Colorado Campfire Definition

This is how it happened to Toni Gee.

She couldn't keep the information to herself so she shared it with Nate Wild.

Keep scrolling if you want to learn more appropriate Colorado slang:

Colorado Slang: Words and Phrases You Absolutely Need to Know Are you hip to Colorado lingo? Don't let things get lost in translation, these words and phrases will help you assimilate into Colorado culture:

11 Silly Misconceptions About Living in Colorado Your friends and family probably mean well when they tell you what they've heard about the Centennial state, but is their information based on fact or fiction?