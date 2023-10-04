Walk Among Hundreds of Exotic Spiders Right Now in Colorado

By now, you've undoubtedly heard about the massive migration of tarantulas currently taking place in southeastern Colorado. However, just in time for Halloween, Colorado's Butterfly Pavilion is offering a special, limited-time exhibition featuring hundreds of spiders including over 20 species of tarantula.

Colorado's Butterfly Pavilion Has Spiders this October

While it's pretty cool to check out the aforementioned migration of tarantulas that takes place each year, if you've ever seen you probably know that you'll only find one species of tarantula walking across the eastern plains.

Get our free mobile app

The exhibition currently at the Butterfly Pavilion called "Spiders Around the World" not only features over 20 species of tarantula, but you can actually walk among hundreds of orb-weaving spiders in the 80-foot Spider Zone.

The Spider Zone lets you get up close and personal with these spiders, some of which are said to be as big as a human hand, with no separation between you and the spiders.

In addition, Colorado's most famous tarantula, Rosie, is a new mom and you can also meet some of her spiderlings in the Itsy Bitsy Spiderling Nursery.

The Butterfly Pavilion is a one-of-a-kind facility that has not only been offering Coloradans up-close experiences with butterflies, tarantulas, and other invertebrates for many years, but the pavilion also strives to aid in the conservation of these animals in their natural habitats.

Spiders Around the World runs through Halloween and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6252 W. 104th Avenue in the Denver suburb of Westminster, Colorado.

For tickets and more information, visit the Butterfly Pavilion's website.

Explore Denver Colorado's Botanic Gardens on a Relaxing Day Trip The Denver Botanic Gardens are wonderful for enjoying a relaxing day trip. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde

Vail Colorado is Home to the World’s Highest Botanical Garden Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail is open year-round and is the world’s highest botanical garden.

Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde