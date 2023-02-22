Are You a Colorado Bro? Take This Quiz to Find Out

I'm sure you've heard the term 'Colorado Bro' floating around, recently. It seems to be a hot thing with the youths to describe a certain type of guy (though ladies can be fairly bro-ish, this is a guy thing) who loves Colorado almost as much as they love themselves.

While I'm not entirely sure when, exactly, the word 'bro' became a catch-all term for undesirable male behavior, I'm also not the one to fight against cultural trends that make it easier for me to make fun of jerks. No reason to look a gift horse in the mouth, right?

Now, you may be asking yourself, "Self? How do you identify a Colorado Bro?" Well, luckily for you, I have done a little research to determine exactly what behavior would qualify you for 'bro' status. We're talking gains here, folks, just in case you need a little bit of clarification. I'm telling you, by the time I'm done here, you'll be one of the leading experts on bro culture, for whatever that's worth.

As with any sort of pattern of behavior, you'll no doubt begin to wonder if you share some of those bro qualities. Worse still, you could even be a Colorado Bro, yourself, perish the thought. There's no need to suffer sleepless nights, though: I've put together a handy test that should help you determine how much of a bro you happen to be.

Take the quiz in the gallery below. Your total score will determine how much of a Colorado Bro you are. Make sure to share the quiz with your friends. I mean, you wouldn't want to be walking around with a pack of bros without knowing about it, would you?

Colorado Bro Quiz Find out if you're a bro:

