25 Dog Breed-Specific Rescues to Find Your Furry Friend in Colorado

You've heard the phrase "adopt, don't shop."

Kennel to Couch reports that Last Chance for Animals, a non-profit animal rights organization, started the campaign in the mid-1980s to encourage the public to adopt pets from shelters instead of buying them from breeders or pet stores.

While adopting a dog from a shelter is great, it can be a challenging thing to do if you're looking for a specific canine breed.

Perhaps you need a hypoallergenic pup, or maybe you've always dreamed of owning a St. Bernard — what are you going to do if you can't find the dog you're looking for at the shelter?

Of course, there are other options besides shelter adoption. However, if you're committed to rescuing, you can take another route: dog breed-specific rescues.

According to Colorado Citizens for Canine Welfare and Sidewalk Dog, Colorado has numerous organizations dedicated to rescuing specific types of dogs.

From colossal canines like Great Danes and St. Bernards to petite pups like Yorkies and pugs, check out 25 dog breed-specific shelters in Colorado where you can find your next furry friend:

