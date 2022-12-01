The 25 Biggest Employers In Colorado For 2022 According to Zippia

Are you in the market for a new gig in 2022? If so, who would you guess to be the largest employer in the state of Colorado?

The website Zippia released its report of the largest employers in the state. You may be a bit surprised to discover who the largest employers are.

Who Is Zippia, And How Did They Gather Their Data?

Zippia, the Career Expert, states via their official webpage:

Our vision is that every person should have access to all their career options and how those various paths will impact their professional lives. Zippia extracts intelligence from real world experiences to provide the best information and tools for people to achieve their career plans.

How Many Companies Did They Search?

According to Zippia, they have developed a database of over 250,000 companies that spans the entire country. Where Colorado is concerned in 2022, they researched companies headquartered in Colorado with a minimum of 100 employees. That search resulted in hits for 799 companies.

An article by Chris Kolmar posted at Zippia.com states they ranked each company from "most to least current employees" to uncover the largest companies in Colorado.

Significant Employers In Colorado

Check out the gallery below. Would you be shocked to learn an employer headquartered in Colorado has an unbelievable 130,000 people?

Does This List Exclude Government Jobs?

No. If you follow their findings long enough, you'll find employers such as Boulder County School District made the list. In this case, the Bould County School District came in #88 in their findings. Obviously, they've broken up the number of employees by each district.

